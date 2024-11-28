Laos Seeks To Reduce Impact Of Mining On Environment

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Nov 29 (IANS) The Lao will intensify efforts to address the detrimental environmental and community impacts of development projects, especially mining.

The Lao government was eliminating concessions in rich forest zones and banning new projects in protected forests, Xinhua news agency reported.

It will enforce stricter environmental assessments for projects near water, farmland, or residential areas, Lao national TV on Thursday quoted Prime Sonexay Siphandone as saying.

Speaking at the ongoing National Assembly session, Sonexay said the government was working to better manage the transportation of minerals and repair damaged roads.

To safeguard livelihoods and prevent deforestation, the government was restricting agricultural and forestry concessions. Developers were now required to collaborate directly with local communities through contract farming, ensuring that their projects do not impact protected forest areas or lands vital to residents' livelihoods.