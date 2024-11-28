Manufacturer To Replace Batch Of Faulty 120 Mm Mortar Shells For AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian defense will replace approximately 24,000 defective 120

mm mortar shells and enhance quality control measures at all stages of production. This decision follows the detection of irregular component performance in November.

The announcement was made by Herman Smetanin, for Strategic Industries, via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Currently, the of Defense is withdrawing the products from the identified batch in accordance with established procedures, and the manufacturer is replacing them with quality-tested samples," Smetanin noted.

According to Smetanin, manufacturers are also intensifying quality control at all production stages, starting from the receipt of purchased components.

He recalled that on November 20, the Command of the Armed Forces Logistics sent a complaint to the manufacturer regarding irregular performance of certain components in the munitions.

An investigation conducted from November 11 to 15, involving representatives from the Ministry for Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense, the manufacturer, the Central Research Institute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), confirmed that several components malfunctioned. This resulted in some mortar shells being deemed substandard.

Out of the batches totaling 54,000 mortar shells suspected of irregular performance, approximately 24,000 shells - less than 1% of this year's total production - are subject to return.

The minister emphasized that all enterprises within Ukraine's defense industry continue to operate as usual, producing and supplying high-quality weaponry and military equipment to the Defense Forces.

The issue with the defective mortar shells has served as an additional impetus for manufacturers to enforce stricter quality control measures throughout all stages of production.

According to media reports, Ukrainian defenders received a batch of faulty mortar shells produced by Ukroboronprom.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is investigating the causes of the irregular performance of the 120

mm mortar shells and has suspended the use of the affected batches in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.