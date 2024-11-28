Politics With Michelle Grattan: Climate Change Authority Head Matt Kean Says 'Put More Solar Panels On Commercial Rooftops'

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The just-ended COP-29 in Baku, and the election of Donald Trump, have put the global response to climate change in the spotlight. Meanwhile back home, Climate Change Chris Bowen this week reported Australia is on track to meet its 2030 target to reduce emissions as part of the Paris Climate Agreement.

But the won't say whether it will reveal its 2035 target before the election. It points out it is awaiting advice from the Climate Change Authority. The head of that authority, former New South Wales Liberal treasurer Matt Kean, joins the podcast to talk about COP, Australia's energy transition, and the challenge of preparing that advice on the 2035 target.

Kean says COP left him more encouraged than he'd expected:

Australia had hoped to get the nod during COP to host (together with Pacific countries) the 2026 COP but a decision has been deferred until June. Kean describes where things are up to and why it's an important event not just for Australia's reputation but also for its economy:

On the Climate Change Authority's progress report, released this week, Kean highlights a key opportunity for new renewable energy capacity:

On when Australians will learn about our 2035 targets, and his authority's advice on them, Kean says Australia will need to submit its targets before next year's COP, but is coy about when the authority's advice will be coming: