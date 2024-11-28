Gulf Ministers Visit GCC Pavilion Accompanying Kuwait's 45Th Summit
11/28/2024 3:03:17 PM
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Ministers, partaking in the 162nd session of the Ministerial Council, visited the GCC pavilion in the sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center ahead of the 45th GCC Summit on December first, Sunday.
The ministers were briefed on the purpose of the pavilion, which highlights GCC achievements and informs visitors about Kuwait's contributions to the council since establishment.
The pavilion, opened on November 13 and continues until December 13, would also highlight GCC major achievements and efforts throughout the years. (end)
