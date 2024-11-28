India's First Semiconductor Fab By Tata Gets On-Site Support From Lam Research

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gujarat, Nov 28 (KNN) In a development for India's industry, Tata is set to establish the country's first semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat.

This landmark project, undertaken in collaboration with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Corporation, marks a significant stride toward bolstering India's chip manufacturing capabilities.

Recognising the importance of local support for this ambitious venture, Lam Research India, the regional arm of the U.S.-based wafer fabrication equipment supplier, plans to open an office in Dholera.

According to Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager of Lam Research India, this strategic move will ensure on-site customer service, critical to managing the complex demands of semiconductor fabrication.

“Proximity is crucial for customer service,” Raghavan told The Economic Times, emphasising that operations will not be remotely managed from Bengaluru.

Lam Research Corporation, renowned for its cutting-edge wafer fabrication equipment, plays a pivotal role in semiconductor manufacturing.

Its technology supports front-end wafer processing, a key stage in producing essential semiconductor components like transistors and interconnects.

The company's innovative virtual fab platform, 'Semiverse,' is globally adopted for simulating fabrication processes, showcasing its technological leadership in the sector.

The establishment of the Dholera facility aligns with India's broader push to become a global semiconductor hub. Currently valued at USD 23.2 billion, India's semiconductor market is forecast to grow to USD 80.3 billion by 2028, driven by soaring demand for electronics, AI, and smart devices.

To reduce import dependency and promote self-reliance, the Indian government's 2020 Semiconductor Policy offers robust financial incentives, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

With the convergence of Tata Electronics' pioneering fab, Lam Research's on-ground expertise, and government backing, India is positioning itself as a competitive player in the global semiconductor ecosystem, poised to meet the demands of an increasingly digitised world.

(KNN Bureau)