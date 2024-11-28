Merck Life Science Partners With DPIIT To Boost India's Biotech Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) In a significant push for India's biotech ecosystem, Merck Life Science has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Startup India initiative.

This partnership aims to empower emerging biotech startups by providing access to cutting-edge global technologies, fostering innovation, and nurturing new product development.

The collaboration is anchored in the shared vision of a“Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), with an emphasis on strengthening the nation's manufacturing ecosystem.

By equipping startups with state-of-the-art resources and expertise, the initiative seeks to close critical gaps in the innovation lifecycle-particularly the "valley of death," where promising ideas often fail to transition into market-ready products.

This effort represents a strategic move to support India's burgeoning biotech sector, which is poised to play a pivotal role in the nation's economic growth.

The initiative will inspire startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs to explore novel solutions in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

As part of the partnership, Merck Life Science will offer its cutting-edge technological platforms and global expertise to drive product development and scale manufacturing processes.

This collaboration is expected to create a fertile ground for startups to thrive, bolstering their capacity to contribute to a resilient and self-reliant India.

“By integrating the best of global technologies with local talent, this partnership signifies a transformative step in building a strong innovation ecosystem in India,” remarked a DPIIT spokesperson.

This initiative comes as India continues to solidify its position as a global biotech hub, supported by initiatives like Startup India and Make in India.

With Merck's global expertise and DPIIT's policy framework, this collaboration promises to act as a catalyst for creating a new wave of biotech solutions that are both innovative and impactful.

In a rapidly evolving biotech landscape, this partnership underscores the potential of public-private collaboration to drive progress, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship.

