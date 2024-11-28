Vir Das' Emmy Monologue Is Packed With Hilarious Jabs At Hollywood And Elon Musk

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Comedian Vir Das delivered a memorable monologue as the host of the 52nd Annual International Awards, blending humor, cultural commentary, and playful jabs at both and American politics. His opening remarks set the tone for a lighthearted and cheeky evening as he greeted the star-studded audience of international TV professionals.

Vir Das , who hails from Mumbai, started his monologue by making a tongue-in-cheek reference to immigration, quipping, "It is very good to be here completely legally. I'm not a citizen. It's a very quick visit, in and out. I was just here to vote." His comedic approach to cultural issues continued as he humorously acknowledged the stereotype of Indian actors being typecast in Hollywood , joking about being cast as“Doctor Raj, Lawyer Raj, Engineer Raj” in American productions.

Vir Das also took aim at the Hollywood tendency to remake international films, joking, "We tell the original diverse international stories that Hollywood remakes into cash cows with Kevin Hart and Liam Neeson." Das didn't shy away from poking fun, referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap and adding,“What do you think? Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs, guys?”

The comedian's wit was on full display as he offered a cheeky warning about the 30-second speech limit for award winners, suggesting,“If you win an award tonight, you only have 30 seconds on this stage, and that is more than enough time to congratulate the people that you love, if not pleasure them.”