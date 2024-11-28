Rising Feed Costs And GST Burden Take Center Stage At Poultry India Expo 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) The 16th edition of Poultry India 2024 officially began on Wednesday in Hyderabad, marking the start of a three-day that brings together hundreds of exhibitors from around the globe.

The event, a hub for the latest innovations in the poultry industry, serves as a for networking, knowledge exchange, and discussions on key challenges.

Attendees, including poultry farmers, officials, industry leaders, and global experts, are expected to converge at the expo to explore the future of poultry farming.

As the event unfolded, an entertaining spectacle featured a man donning a bird mask, captivating the crowd and adding a touch of whimsy to the inaugural proceedings.

Despite the excitement surrounding the event, the poultry industry is facing significant challenges.

Uday Singh Bayas, President of the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association, highlighted the rising input costs, particularly the soaring prices of feed ingredients like maize and soya.

These escalating costs, coupled with GST burdens on soya meal and poultry equipment, are placing immense pressure on the industry.

Bayas stressed the need for urgent policy interventions to stabilize prices and ensure that poultry farmers can access affordable feed.

One of the key recommendations is expanding priority sector lending thresholds to offer better credit access. Additionally, Bayas called for a GST exemption on soya meal and processing machinery to ease the financial strain.

The industry is also seeking measures to boost domestic production, such as increasing rabi maize cultivation and controlling corn imports for ethanol production to stabilise feed costs.

On the health front, Bayas urged the government to expedite vaccine import protocols to combat animal diseases.

In an effort to address broader nutritional issues, the poultry industry is advocating for nationwide support for including eggs in school meal programs to combat child malnutrition.

Furthermore, Bayas emphasised the importance of granting the poultry sector dedicated focus status to boost exports and elevate India's standing as a global poultry powerhouse.

The Poultry India Expo 2024 underscores the industry's resilience and its critical role in addressing both economic and nutritional challenges.

(KNN Bureau)