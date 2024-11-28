New Delhi Hosts 18Th NCB International Conference On Cement And Building Materials

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) The 18th NCB International & on Cement, Concrete, and Building Materials commenced yesterday at the Yashobhoomy Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi, inaugurated by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT), of Commerce and Industry.

During the opening ceremony, Bhatia lauded the Indian cement industry for its exceptional global standing in efficiency and its crucial role in the country's circular framework.

In a notable recognition of industry contributions, he conferred the NCB Lifetime Achievement Award to Padmashri Dr. HC Visvesvaraya, acknowledging his exemplary work in the cement and concrete sector.

The conference, organised by the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB), will conclude on Friday, featuring the presentation of National Awards for Cement Industry and Best Paper Awards.

Dr. L P Singh, Director General, NCB, emphasised the critical importance of research and development in addressing industry challenges such as decarbonisation, circular economy, and sustainability.

Highlighting the event's comprehensive scope, Bhatia also released several key publications, including a short film commemorating 200 years of cement and concrete construction, a conference souvenir, proceedings, a compendium titled 'The Cement Industry-India 2024,' and a publication on alternative fuels and raw materials.

The conference will bring together top leaders of the Indian cement industry and global experts to discuss innovations and sustainability in the cement and building materials sector.

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, urged the industry to support start-ups in the cement, concrete, and building materials domain.

Industry leaders Neeraj Akhoury, Chairman, NCB and President, CMA, and Mahendra Singhi, Strategic Advisor, Dalmia Cement, addressed the gathering, highlighting the industry's achievements and the challenges in achieving the national target of Net Zero by 2070.

