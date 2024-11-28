(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Clavrit Digital Solutions a leading brand introduces an innovative solution to address water contamination resulting from industrial discharges, sewage, human waste, and waste disposal. This advanced solution is designed to effectively spread awareness about contaminants and residues in water sources, addressing the growing global concern around water quality.



Clavrit Digital Solutions introduces smart water tech solutions to safeguard critical water bodies



The solution features a weather and IoT-enabled physical unit that provides real-time analytics on water pollution from various sources. This technology is essential for government bodies, organisations, and communities striving to protect water and prevent contamination. The IoT device integrates seamlessly into existing systems, allowing users to monitor water pollution levels easily and receive critical information to intensify the initiatives to promote sustainable and clean water.



Clavrit's innovative AI-powered solutions are reforming environmental monitoring, with a unique focus on restoring water bodies like the Yamuna River.

Clavrit combines advanced data analysis captured from various sources utilising AI and machine learning and represents meaningful insights for all stakeholders to work together for the collective outcome. Unlike traditional methods its predictive analytics assess current water quality and forecast future trends, empowering proactive decision-making. The solution allows organisations to safeguard water quality and promote sustainable water management practices by combining AI-powered analytics and predictive insights.



Mr Amarjeet Dangi, Founder & CEO, Clavrit Digital Solutions, emphasized the company's commitment to social good,

“With our determined technological services, we want to enable organizations to monitor and safeguard water bodies effortlessly. Technology can be a force for social good – this motivates us to develop effective tools that will make a difference in our society.”



Clavrit is committed to addressing environmental challenges with cutting-edge technology and is all set to position itself as a trailblazer in sustainable water management, addressing critical ecological challenges with precision and foresight.

Through this innovative, data-centric solution, Clavrit aims to reinforce its leadership in climate tech innovation and dedication to driving meaningful societal and environmental impact.



About Clavrit Digital Solutions

Founded in 2019 by Amarjeet Dangi, Clavrit Digital Solutions has quickly established itself as a global hub for IT solutions. The company specializes in various services including AI, Machine learning and robotics, SAP and Salesforce consulting and Enterprise software solutions. Clavrit is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology and expertise to help businesses navigate the digital landscape effectively.





