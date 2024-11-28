President Of Iceland Receives Credentials Of Qatari Ambassador
11/28/2024 2:00:20 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Reykjavik: President of Iceland HE Halla Tomasdottir received the credentials of HE sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to Iceland.
HE Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to HE President of Iceland, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness for His Excellency, and further progress and prosperity for the people and government of Iceland.
For her part, HE President of Iceland entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued development and progress.
