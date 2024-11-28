Gluten-Free Products Market Expected To Collect $7.5 Billion: Revenue, Demand, Share, Size, Industry Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gluten-Free Products Market

global gluten-free products generated $4.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global gluten-free products consumption has been on the rise marking a positive trend on bakery and ready meals global trend, which is attributable to the rise in awareness about various benefits associated with the consumption of gluten-free products. North America and Europe has witnessed higher concentration of gluten-free food products consumption.Gluten-free products are generally more expensive than the regular food products containing wheat ingredients. This is attributable to the additional costs incurred on developing gluten-free food products. According to the Gluten-Intolerance Group of North America, celiac shoppers estimated that up to 30% of their entire monthly grocery bill was spent on gluten-free products. Consumers with gluten intolerance are expected to have less preference over gluten-free food products due to high pricing of these products.Request Sample PDF Of This Report :Leading market players analyzed in the research include ConAgra food Inc., General Mills, Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, Mondelez International Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, Quinoa Corporation, Koninklijke Wessanen N.V., and Valeo Foods Group Limited.Place a direct purchase order of this report at:Based on type, the gluten-free bakery products segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the gluten-free baby food segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.Based on distribution channel, the convenience stores segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the drugstores & pharmacies segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.﻿ Get Your Report Customized:Based on region, Europe contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

