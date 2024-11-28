عربي


Press Release : Annual Results 2023/2024


11/28/2024 11:45:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solid property and financial performance
& dividend up for the 10th consecutive year

97.8% 6. 99% 2.22% 95.5% 8.8%
EPRA
OCCUPANCY RATE 		GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO AVERAGE COST OF DEBT INTEREST RATES HEDGING RATIO GROSS DIVIDEND YIELD

Operating results

  • Rental income : €53.3 million, up by 3.9% from €51.3 million at 30/09/2023
  • EPRA Earnings : €36.2 million, stable compared to €36.0 million at 30/09/2023
  • EPRA Earnings (per share) : €5.49 (vs €5.46 at 30/09/2023)
  • Net result : €25.5 million (vs €33.8 million at 30/09/2023), this decrease being solely due to revaluation differences compared to the previous financial year (-€10.7 million compared to -€2.2 million)

Balance sheet information

  • Fair value of the portfolio : €748.6 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023)
  • Debt ratio (EPRA LTV) : 42.1%, down from 43.4% at 30/09/2023
  • Net asset value (EPRA NTA) per share : €65.80 (vs €63.59 at 30/09/2023)

Dividend

  • Dividend increase for the 10th consecutive year : Proposed distribution of a gross dividend of €4.30 per share, up by 3.6% compared to €4.15 per share the previous financial year

Attachment

  • Press Release Annual Results 2023-2024

