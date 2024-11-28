Israeli Drone Conducts 'Warning' Strike In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 28 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it had conducted a drone strike in southern Lebanon Thursday morning, describing it as a warning shot.

This incident marked the first reported drone strike since a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah took effect early Wednesday.

The IDF stated that several "suspects," some with vehicles, entered areas in southern Lebanon, violating the ceasefire agreement. In response, the military fired a warning shot near a vehicle in the Markaba area, aiming to deter it without causing casualties.

"The IDF remains in southern Lebanon and will actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement," said the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanese media reported that at least two individuals were injured due to the strike.