Iraq Hails Relations With Kuwait, Calls For Further Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid hailed the Kuwaiti-Iraqi relations, calling for further cooperation on all levels.

The remarks came during Rashid's reception of outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq Tareq Al-Faraj on Thursday.

During the meeting, Rashid conveyed his greetings to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and the Kuwaiti people, said Iraq's presidential office in a statement.

Meanwhile, the president welcomed efforts of peace initiatives to achieve security and stability in Lebanon and Palestine, expressing concern over the Israeli occupation's attacks on civilians.

On his part, Ambassador Al-Faraj hailed Rashid's continuous efforts to develop his country's relations with Kuwait. (end)

nsa







MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108936454