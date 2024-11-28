Iraq Hails Relations With Kuwait, Calls For Further Cooperation
11/28/2024 10:09:53 AM
BAGHDAD, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid hailed the Kuwaiti-Iraqi relations, calling for further cooperation on all levels.
The remarks came during Rashid's reception of outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq Tareq Al-Faraj on Thursday.
During the meeting, Rashid conveyed his greetings to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people, said Iraq's presidential media office in a statement.
Meanwhile, the president welcomed efforts of peace initiatives to achieve security and stability in Lebanon and Palestine, expressing concern over the Israeli occupation's attacks on civilians.
On his part, Ambassador Al-Faraj hailed Rashid's continuous efforts to develop his country's relations with Kuwait. (end)
