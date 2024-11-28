The Law Offices Of Cory Delellis To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Social Security Disability Benefits are benefits designed to help those who need it. Unfortunately, there are many obstacles that one may encounter in their attempt to obtain it. Our guest has made it her mission to ensure that they receive the benefits they rightly deserve. This is the story of Cory DeLellis.

Cory DeLellis is an attorney that practices in Social Security Disability law in Southern California, specifically the San Diego area.

“Social Security Disability is a permanent benefit that you can get through the Social Security Administration,” explains Cory.“You can receive it, if you cannot work for at least a year. It's almost like getting full retirement benefits, at an earlier age. Once you do reach retirement age, it converts to a regular Social Security benefit. It also can be received for both physical and mental disabilities.”

However, there are many obstacles in being able to receive Social Security Disability benefits. Most claims often get denied. There is often a three-tiered process that many applicants endure while trying to receive these benefits. The first is the application process, which is self-explanatory. The second is the reconsideration process where the applicant appeals the initial denial. The third is the hearing level, where the applicant goes before a judge to convince Social Security to provide Disability benefits.

Generally, it takes one-and-a-half to three years to finally be able to resolve a claim, and most of the time, it goes before a judge. Where Cory's law firm comes in is usually during the reconsideration/appeal level and the hearing level. As the process is often bureaucratic with much red tape, the purpose of Cory's firm is to help claimants recover benefits as quickly as possible. What sets Cory apart is by offering a client-centered approach, maintaining quality representation, and going the full nine yards on cases by letting nothing slip through the cracks.

“It's a confusing system for a lot of people,” observes Cory.“A lot of people don't realize that they can get disability through Social Security. They already pay into it and should be available if and when they need it.”

Cory worked in the legal field for as long as she can remember.“I practically grew up in my father's law firm as a law clerk helping him out,” she recalls. Her father's law firm specialized in Social Security Disability Benefits as well as Worker's Compensation. She liked what her father did, especially in how he helped others. Briefly, she also worked for another law firm that focused on personal injury and Worker's Compensation. Cory officially opened her own law practice on September 1st, 2017. In that time, she has helped over one thousand clients.“I am most proud that I have been able to start my own law practice,” shares Cory.

As for the future, Cory looks to further improve upon the efficiency of the law firm through technology and the constant learning of new laws, rules, and procedures.“What can we do to make it easier for the clients?” she often asks herself.

“It's a sad system that needs a lot of fixing and funding,” concludes Cory,“Yet I still find working in this area of practice very rewarding.”

