LEGO Middle East And Mercedes-Benz Go Off-Road At Dubai Design District To Celebrate UAE's Eid Al Etihad 53

Visitors to Dubai Design District (d3) can experience a life-size LEGO® version of the famous G-Class nameplate and help build a LEGO brick mural of the UAE flag

Dubai, UAE, November 28, 2024: This Eid Al Etihad, LEGO® fans and car enthusiasts can get behind the wheel of one of the world's most iconic off-road vehicles.

But this particular four-by-four is truly one of a kind.

Weighing in at 972 kilograms and made out of an astonishing 445,971 LEGO bricks, the LEGO G-Wagon on show at venue partner Dubai Design District (d3), the global creative ecosystem by TECOM Group PJSC, from November 28 to December 7 is a life-size version of the Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x42, a specialized off-road variant of the famous G-Class nameplate.



“The G-Wagon has a special place in the UAE,” said Kristian Imhof, General Manager, LEGO Middle East and Africa. “Much loved for its exquisite design, solid performance and for being an engineering masterpiece, it has earned the hearts of many of the UAE's citizens and residents alike.

“Making an actual-size model of this iconic vehicle is the perfect build to celebrate Eid Al Etihad,” added Imhof.“Eid Al Etihad is a joyous occasion for all nationalities to come together and celebrate what makes the UAE special. We're thrilled to partner with Mercedes-Benz and d3 to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the UAE originally and creatively, and to invite people to show their national pride by helping us build a UAE flag with LEGO bricks!”

We are thrilled to join forces with the LEGO Middle East to celebrate Eid Al Etihad in a truly unique way. The life-size model of the G-Wagon is a result of the shared vision between the LEGO brand and Mercedes-Benz, and we are incredibly grateful for all the creative effort our teams have infused into this project. The G-Class is not just a vehicle; it is an icon that embodies luxury, performance, and adventure-values that resonate deeply with our brand and the UAE customers. We are grateful for this opportunity to excite our diverse community of explorers and inspire creativity,” said Michael Stroband, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East.

Commenting on the partnership with LEGO Middle East , Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District, part of TECOM Group PJSC, said :“Few brands have promoted creative experimentation for all ages, and across generations, quite as impactfully as the LEGO brand. As a global hub and champion of creativity, we at d3 look forward to this LEGO masterpiece engaging visitors to our district this Eid Al Etihad and bringing opportunities for everyone to get creative with involvement in building the UAE flag in LEGO bricks too.”A special exhibition area awaits visitors outside Buildings 9 and 10 in d3. Perched on artificial rocky outcrops made from giant LEGO bricks are a brand-new Mercedes G 500 4x42 in a distinctive amber paint finish and a realistic copy of the same vehicle made entirely out of LEGO bricks that is sturdy enough to sit in and explore.

“This incredible LEGO creation took a team of Master Builders no fewer than 2,285 hours to build,” said Imhof.“It's an artwork in its own right which simply must be experienced in person – a wonderful Eid Al Etihad tribute.”

The history of the G-Wagon in the UAE is displayed on one wall of the exhibition area, while in keeping with the Eid Al Etihad spirit, a LEGO brick mural of the UAE flag adorns another. Visitors can help build the mural in celebration of the occasion.

Fans of the LEGO® Technic range can also buy Mercedes-Benz-themed sets including the LEGO® Technic Mercedes-Benz G 500 Professional Line set that has inspired the actual-size version on display.

Catering to more sophisticated LEGO builders, the set includes authentic details such as working steering, a six-cylinder in-line piston engine, and a gearbox with drive, neutral and reverse settings, mirroring the real vehicle's functionality.

The LEGO G-Wagon is not the first life-size vehicle build LEGO® Middle East has brought to Dubai. In 2022, an actual-size LEGO® Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 27 wooed the crowds at d3 and Mall of the Emirates. In October this year, LEGO Middle East, in collaboration with Yas Mall Abu Dhabi, broke the Guinness World Record for the largest LEGO brick Formula 1 car.