Russian Large-Scale Attack Targets Ukraine's Fuel, Energy Infrastructure Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a massive missile and drone attack by Russian forces on Ukraine on November 28, as many as 12 hits were reported, primarily targeting and sector facilities.

The Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this via Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

It is noted that, overnight on November 28, electrical substations in various regions of Ukraine came under enemy fire. As a result of air defense combat, the Defense Forces shot down almost 90% of the Kalibr and X-101 missiles.

The Air Force emphasized that recently, Russian have been using a large number of missiles and drones in their attacks, with the mass use of these weapons often exceeding the number of defense systems in some directions.

The invaders are using modern air attack means and constantly improving them. This includes launching heat and radar decoys and using electronic warfare (EW) systems installed directly on the missiles.

"This significantly complicates the work of Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile systems that are in service with the Air Force. In such conditions, Western systems work much more effectively, but there are not enough of them in Ukraine to reliably cover hundreds of critical infrastructure objects," the command noted.

It is emphasized that, during massive enemy attacks, Ukraine utilizes all available forces and resources. This includes the involvement of anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, EW, and mobile fire groups.

Before attacks, the Russian forces consider meteorological conditions that significantly affect the performance of mobile fire groups and fighter aircraft.

"Dense fog and cloud cover observed in many regions during the attack prevented pilots and fire group crews from performing their tasks effectively," the Air Force informed.

The command expressed gratitude to citizens for their understanding and urged them to follow safety recommendations.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the evening of Wednesday, November 27, Russian invaders have attacked Ukraine with 188 airstrike tools. By 10:30 on Thursday, air defense systems had shot down 79 enemy missiles and 35 drones. 62 UAVs were lost in specific locations.