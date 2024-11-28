عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Yaber K3 Series Honored With VGP Award For Outstanding Audiovisual Performance


11/28/2024 7:17:30 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOKYO, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber proudly announces that Yaber K3 series has been honored with the prestigious Visual Grand Prix (VGP) Award , a recognition that celebrates outstanding performance in Audio and visual.

The VGP Award is one of the most esteemed accolades in the audiovisual field, acknowledging products that set new standards in quality and user experience. Yaber's commitment to pushing the boundaries of projection technology and delivering exceptional value to customers played a significant role in securing this achievement.

Continue Reading

Yaber K3 Series Honored With VGP Award For Outstanding Audiovisual Performance Image
Yaber K3 series win VGP award

Yaber continues to innovate and inspire, elevating entertainment experiences for users around the globe. This award highlights Yaber's leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence in the entertainment projector industry. With Black Friday fast approaching, there's no better time to bring home the ultimate viewing experience. Get yours now for just $407.99 by using the code YABERK3B00 on Yaber's Amazon US store ! For more information on Yaber, visit Yaber's website .

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN28112024003732001241ID1108936031


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search