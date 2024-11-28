A NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR DUBAI: THE LONGEST LINE OF PIZZAS (SUSTAINABLE) - OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new world record for the longest line of sustainable pizzas was set on November 21, 2024, in Dubai (Festival City Promenade – Intercontinental Hotel) with 2059 pizzas in a continuous line of 656.76 meters. The old record was 1800 pizzas.

The new record, certified by the Guinness World Records organization as the longest line of pizzas, was part of the 15th Italian Cuisine World Summit, within 9th Week of Italian Cuisine in the World promoted by the Italian Government. The event was created in collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE (IICUAE) , under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in the UAE.

The objective of the initiative was to celebrate pizza as Italian heritage and Dubai as its international capital and leader in sustainability.

The pizzas made on the day of the event have been approximately 2,500 including those excluded because they did not meet the requirements of the Guinness (round shape and with a diameter of 31 cm). All pizzas have been prepared in 4 hours and 15 minutes in 5 ovens provided by Esposito Forni and the dough had not salt but filtered seawater by Acqua di Mhare that reduces the intake of noxious sodium up to 50% and enhances flavour.

All the pizzas have been collected and redistributed to people in need by the Charity organizations Hifz Al Niaama and Dubai Charity Association.

The record has been COLLECTIVELY achieved by 10 teams of both Dubai and UAE restaurants and 3 from abroad (see below the names of the restaurants) that have made the pizzas all together.

RECORD HOLDERS: Italfood (Main); Associated: Acqua di Mhare, Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Bake N More, Esposito Forni, Italian Cuisine World Summit, Molino Signetti

The judge representing Guinness World Record has been Ms Hanane Spiers.

The official witnesses of the Record have been: Patrizia Marin (qualified counter), Fabio Cappellano, Domenico Crolla, Mohamed Fouad Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed, Maurizio Pelli.

The pizza making operations and the participant teams have been coordinated by Ivan Musoni; the on-site manager of the event has been Davide Casalin. The Guinness Record attempt has been part of the 15th Italian Cuisine World Summit founded and directed by Rosario Scarpato.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS (in alphabetical order): ACQUASALE by CUCINA (Marriott Resort Palm), EATALY ARABIA, EATALY AT THE BEACH, GOLOSITALIA, LANTICA PIZZERIA DA MICHELE, MEZZALUNA (INTECONTINENTAL FESTIVAL CITI), NAUGHTY PIZZA, OREGANO, PULCINELLA, TRATTORIA MADINAT – FROM ABROAD: 48H (Melbourne – Australia), Locura (San Giuseppe Vesuviano) and SCUGNI by Mhare – Trani (Italy)

