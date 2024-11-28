Mexican President reveals she had "excellent conversation" with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
Date
11/28/2024 5:50:49 AM
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that she had an "excellent conversation" with U.S. President-elect Donald trump on Wednesday, covering critical topics like immigration and security—issues Trump has threatened to address by imposing severe tariffs on Mexican exports.
On her social media platform X, Sheinbaum shared, "I had an excellent conversation with President Donald Trump. We discussed Mexico's strategy and strengthening our cooperation. (...) We also talked about the campaign we're running in Mexico to reduce fentanyl consumption," a drug that has been flooding the U.S., and a priority for Trump's administration to combat.
Trump later praised the discussion, calling it "wonderful," and mentioned that Sheinbaum had agreed to take steps to halt immigration to the U.S., describing it as an important move in curbing illegal immigration into the country.
MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.