Govt To Launch 20 MSME Technology Centres Across Multiple States

New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) The has initiated a project to establish 20 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Centres through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, marking a significant milestone in supporting India's small business ecosystem.

For the first time, private sector entities will collaborate with the government to provide comprehensive technological, incubation, and business advisory support to emerging enterprises.

The ambitious infrastructure project, with an estimated of Rs 3,500 crore, will span strategic locations including Pune, Coimbatore, Samba, Nagpur, Bokaro, Jabalpur, Rourkela, Bilaspur, Kopparthy, Rajkot, Thiruvanantapuram, Jhansi, Sindhudurg, and Ambala.

These technology centres are designed to create substantial skill development capacity, with the potential to train approximately 400,000 trainees and provide direct assistance to 100,000 MSMEs.

A senior government official expressed optimism about the initiative, stating, "We are expecting a good response from private players."

The project structure allows private concessionaires exclusive rights to construct, operate, and maintain these centres for a 30-year period, with the bid submission deadline set for December 26.

Upon implementation, these technology centres will offer skill development services to both employed and unemployed individuals in their respective regions.

The primary objectives include enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs, improving workforce employability, and fostering the creation of new enterprises, ultimately contributing to broader employment generation.

While most services will be provided on a chargeable basis, the centres will offer concessions to various categories in alignment with Central and State government guidelines.

The project will be awarded to bidders based on the highest premium quoted, or in the absence of a premium, to the bidder seeking the lowest grant, capped at 50 per cent of the estimated project cost.

The significance of this initiative is underscored by the critical role of MSMEs in India's economic landscape. Currently, these enterprises account for over 110 million jobs, representing 23 per cent of the country's labour force.

They contribute 27 per cent to India's GDP, generate 38.4 per cent of the total manufacturing output, and are responsible for 45 per cent of the nation's total exports.

This strategic investment represents a comprehensive approach to empowering small and medium enterprises, potentially catalysing significant economic growth and technological advancement across multiple sectors and regions.

