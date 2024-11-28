Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız secures 2024 Golden Boy Web award

(MENAFN) Kenan Yıldız, the Turkish winger playing for Juventus, won the prestigious Golden Boy Web Award on Wednesday. Yıldız secured the most online votes with 33.2 percent of the total, a testament to his strong fan base, especially from Türkiye. The Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport highlighted the unwavering support from his home fans, noting their enthusiasm in voting for the young talent.



Tuttosport also praised Yıldız’s impressive performances at the European Championship and his bright start at Juventus, which further contributed to his success in the online poll. The Golden Boy Web Award is part of the European Golden Boy Award, which has been awarded annually since 2003 by Tuttosport, recognizing the best under-21 football player in European football.



Juventus congratulated Yıldız on his achievement, expressing pride in all their players, with a special acknowledgment for Yıldız’s individual accomplishment. The young Turkish star’s recognition further highlights his rising profile in European football.



In a related development, Lamine Yamal, a 17-year-old sensation from Barcelona, won the prestigious Golden Boy Award, which is awarded to the best under-21 football player of the year.

