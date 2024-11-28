Belgian Hospital Chooses Sectra's Enterprise Imaging Solution To Support Faster Radiology Diagnostics For Better Patient Care

LINKÖPING,

Sweden, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide AZ Sint-Lucas Gent in Belgium with its enterprise imaging solution. The solution will allow radiologists to complete the entire diagnostic process within a single application, with all necessary tools easily accessible, significantly enhancing productivity. This will speed up diagnostics and reduce lead times for patients-ultimately improving the quality of patient care.

AZ Sint-Lucas Gent is a hospital located in Ghent, Belgium. It offers a wide range of medical specialties to both local and regional patients, conducting approximately 300,000 exams every year.

"By choosing Sectra, we're investing in a solution that will enhance our radiologists' efficiency. The built-in reporting eliminates the need to switch between multiple applications. With Sectra's high availability, we ensure our radiologists can perform imaging exams anytime and anywhere. This streamlined workflow will allow us to reduce turnaround times and increase the high-quality care for our patients," says Dr. Nele De Ruyter, head of the medical imaging department at AZ Sint-Lucas Gent.

The 10-year contract for Sectra's enterprise imaging solution was signed during the second quarter of Sectra's 2024/2025 fiscal year and AZ Sint-Lucas Gent will utilize the solution's modules for radiology and breast imaging, as well as Sectra's VNA (vendor-neutral archive).

"Radiologists today are under more pressure than ever. The demand for imaging is growing rapidly, and radiologists must manage heavy workloads while maintaining high diagnostic accuracy and have a reasonable work-life balance. AZ Sint-Lucas Gent's commitment in enhancing radiology workflows reflects their mission to deliver the best possible patient care. We are looking forward to supporting them in this mission," says Bart Thielen, Managing Director, Sectra Benelux.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS" .

