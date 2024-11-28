World Leaders Adopt Peace Pledge Amid Wars In Gaza, Lebanon And Beyond

(MENAFN- APO Group)

World leaders adopted a bold, forward-looking declaration on Tuesday at a global forum to advance peace as war rages on, from Gaza and Lebanon to Sudan and Ukraine.

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and combatting hate speech and mis- and disinformation are part of the plan to bolster peace and mutual understanding as Heads of State and Government, including kings, presidents and prime ministers from Cabo Verde, Senegal and Spain, unanimously adopted the Cascais Declaration.

Named for the city hosting the UN Alliance for Civilizations 10th Global Forum from 25 to 27 November, the declaration outlines a range of actions and focuses on solutions to a current landscape of eroding trust and rising antisemitism, nationalism and online hate.

“These are very difficult times,” said UN

Secretary-General António Guterres at the forum's opening session.“In such a scenario, we need peace” now, in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan and Ukraine and beyond.

The adoption of the declaration is the centrepiece of the 10th Global Forum, which included a dynamic

youth forum and film festival

on Monday, its Intercultural Innovation Hub ceremony on Tuesday and vibrant panels throughout, tackling current challenges, from a spike in antisemitism to the power of young people.

“We need voices and actions across all levels,” including in communities, online and across cultures and institutions, using all tools available, Mr. Guterres said.

Highlights of the Cascais Declaration

The 25-paragraph declaration spotlighted a set of innovative actions and keys to unleashing this badly needed peace. It noted the potential use of AI as a tool to advance intercultural and inter-religious dialogue and stressed the importance of combatting disinformation, misinformation and hate speech while strengthening information integrity.

The Cascais Declaration also stressed the importance of intergenerational dialogue for peace, sustainable development and human rights; noted the contribution of“sports diplomacy” as a tool for promoting dialogue and emphasised the need to support and strengthen the role of women as negotiators, mediators and peacemakers.

By its provisions, world leaders and partners pledged to:



Emphasise the need to combat all forms of religious intolerance

Acknowledge the central role of inclusive, quality and transformative education in promoting dialogue, peace and human rights

Recognise the role that religious leaders can play in conflict mediation and development cooperation

Underline the positive impact that safe, orderly and regular migration can have on countries of origin and destination, including through promoting cultural pluralism and encourage the creative vision of young people to prevent xenophobia and highlight positive narratives about cultural diversity, social inclusion and mobility Take note of the adoption of the

Pact for the Future , which recognises the role of reinvigorated multilateralism and the importance of the voice of religious leaders and faith-based organizations in promoting a culture of peace

​The declaration also stressed the importance of encouraging the implementation of the UN Plan of Action to safeguard religious sites and called for the implementation of recommendations and commitments that will be made at the UN Global Conference on Safeguarding Religious Sites, to be convened on Wednesday during the 10th Global Forum.

War in Gaza is not civilization

Ahead of the declaration's adoption, the UN chief and world leaders took the floor, including Prime Minister Aminata Touré of Senegal, who drew attention to the ongoing devastating war in Gaza.

“As we witness what is happening in Gaza, with more than 42,000 victims, mostly civilians, what does civilization mean in such context?” she asked.“Is civilization about 'you kill one of mine, I'll kill 34.16 of yours,' which is, so far, the retaliation rate of Israel against the unacceptable, widely condemned attacks of October 2023. Don't the unbearable scenes we see on television make any discussion on civilization look out of touch?”

She said there is no other way to deal with civilization than discussion based on equal rights embedded in the

UN Charter and international framework.

King Don Felipe VI of Spain told delegates that“in the 21st century, diplomacy is a tool of peace, but its traditional tools are outdated and must be supplemented with new spheres of action, more boldness, creativity and pragmatism.”

' We must raise our vision'

“We must raise our vision to more deeply understand what unites us,” King Don Felipe VI said.“The Alliance of Civilizations is the implementation of what is known as the diplomacy of values, tearing down walls and building bridges,” he added.“Our actions must go beyond conference rooms, to school, places where people gather and the marketplace.”

In this regard, he said, social media is potential as a catalyst in this regard, he said, pointing to the Alliance's Youth Solidarity Fund, which was featured on

day one of the 10th Global Forum.

Still, a great deal more needs to be done, he said. At a time when dehumanisation is a growing problem, he emphasised that efforts must aim at eliminating stereotypes and ensuring that the wealth of human diversity is beneficial for everyone.

' Rebuilding trust is essential '

In a similar vein, UN Secretary-General Guterres said that the absence of peace is leading to an erosion of trust, making the Alliance of Civilizations's work more important than ever before.

“Rebuilding trust is our essential task,” he said.

“Hate-filled frenzies are perpetuating stereotypes and misconceptions,” the UN chief said. Unchecked digital platforms and AI have endowed hate speech with a speed and reach unseen before. We must rein in hate speech and disinformation spreading online.”

Next step: A global alliance for peace

The Alliance's High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos renewed a call for an alliance for peace to put an end to violence and extremism and wars in the 21st century.

“Biodiversity needs to be protected, but what about human diversity?” he asked.

“We need to make peace with nature, and we need to make peace with ourselves,” he said, emphasising that the Alliance is the best platform to do so.

Stay tuned for more updates as the 10th Global Forum continues, with the Intercultural Innovation Hub ceremony taking place later on Tuesday and sessions convening through Wednesday on current issues, from sports diplomacy and religious mediation for peace to the soft power of AI and leveraging the role of women peacemakers.

