Israeli Airstrike Hits School In Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, Killing 7 Civilians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) On the 435th day of Israel's ongoing aggression against Gaza, Israeli targeted sheltering displaced persons and residential areas across the Gaza Strip, resulting in significant casualties. A preliminary toll reported that 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens more were in an Israeli attack near the Deir Al-Balah municipality headquarters in central Gaza.

Another Israeli raid struck the Majida Al-Wasila School in Gaza City, causing at least 7 deaths and leaving 20 others, including many women and children, wounded.

The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings to residents in the southeastern part of Jabalia, an area between North Gaza and Gaza City, citing imminent attacks. A spokesman for the Israeli military warned on the X platform:“To all residents in the D5 and C2 areas southeast of Jabalia, evacuate immediately in preparation for an attack. Militants have launched rockets from this area, which has previously been targeted.”

Meanwhile, Gaza's Ministry of Health reported two massacres over the past 24 hours, with 55 people killed and 170 injured. This brings the total death toll from Israeli airstrikes since October 7, 2023, to 44,930, with more than 106,000 injured.

In a related development, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released footage showing their attack on a truck carrying Israeli soldiers west of Jabalia camp on December 9. The group claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli military vehicles in the area.

The Israeli army previously confirmed that an officer and two soldiers were killed in the ambush near Jabalia.



