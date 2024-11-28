PARP Inhibitors Market Projected For Significant Growth By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARP Size

PARP Inhibitors Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The PARP Inhibitors market size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's“Poly (ADP-ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors (PARPi) – Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the PARP inhibitors, historical and Competitive Landscape as well as the PARP inhibitors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the PARP Market Share @ PARP Treatment Market Size

Key Takeaways from the PARP Inhibitors Market Report

.First runner LYNPARZA drew attention by treating patients with specific genetic mutations. LYNPARZA generated approximately USD 2.7 billion in revenue globally with approximately 40% revenue from the United States due to growth in usage in breast ovarian and prostate cancers.

.In contrast, latecomer ZEJULA rapidly expands market share by confirming its effects in all patients regardless of genetic mutations and proving“all-comer” indications.

.With up to 85% of patients experiencing disease recurrence that requires additional treatment, olaparib, and niraparib have played an important role in reducing the risk of recurrence since their approvals as maintenance therapies.

.PARPi possesses the unique ability to improve progression-free survival and repair DNA damage in cells. Attributed to this, these inhibitors are extensively used for the treatment of various types of cancers. Hence, the increasing burden of cancer is estimated to create lucrative sales opportunities for cancer therapeutics such as PARPi in the coming years.

.As per DelveInsight's analysis, the PARP Inhibitors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

.The leading PARP Inhibitors Companies such as Clovis Oncology, Allarity Therapeutics, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, AtlasMedx, and others are developing novel PARP Inhibitors that can be available in the PARP Inhibitors market in the coming years.

.Promising PARP Inhibitors Therapies such as RUBRACA, Stenoparib, Pamiparib, LYNPARZA, AZD5305, AMXI-5001, and others.

Learn more about the FDA-approved PARP @ PARP Treatment Drugs

PARP Inhibitors Overview

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors are targeted therapies that block PARP enzymes, preventing cancer cells from repairing themselves and leading to cell death. They show promise, especially when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), offering hope for many cancer patients. While generally specific and with manageable side effects, understanding the roles of PARP1/2 throughout the cell cycle is crucial for developing new therapies and anticipating potential side effects.

PARP Inhibitors Treatment Market

.LYNPARZA (olaparib) is a pioneering and leading oral poly ADP-PARP inhibitor, distinguished as the first targeted therapy to inhibit DDR in tumors with homologous recombination repair (HRR) deficiencies, such as BRCA1 and/or BRCA2 mutations. AstraZeneca collaborates globally with Merck to jointly develop and commercialize LYNPARZA.

.ZEJULA (niraparib) is an oral, potent, and highly selective inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2. PARP is a protein crucial for detecting and repairing DNA damage in cells, including damage caused by chemotherapy. As a PARP inhibitor, Niraparib prevents the repair of damaged DNA, leading to cell death. Cells with defects in the homologous recombination (HR) pathway, known as HRD cells, heavily depend on other repair proteins like PARP for survival.

.RUBRACA (rucaparib) is an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) 1, 2, and 3, undergoing development for various tumor types such as ovarian and prostate cancers. It is explored both as monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer agents. Clovis possesses global rights for rucaparib. Presently, it has gained approval for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have responded completely or partially to platinum-based chemotherapy.

.TALZENNA (talazoparib) is an oral inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), involved in repairing DNA damage. Research before clinical trials has shown that TALZENNA hinders the activity of PARP enzymes and captures PARP at the DNA damage site, resulting in reduced growth of cancer cells and their eventual demise.

To know more about PARP Clinical trials, visit @ PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trials

PARP Marketed Drugs

.LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca

LYNPARZA (olaparib) is the ¬first and best-in-class oral poly ADP-PARP inhibitor and the ¬first targeted treatment to block DDR in tumors harboring a de¬ficiency in homologous recombination repair (HRR), such as mutations in BRCA1 and/or BRCA2. AstraZeneca has a global strategic oncology collaboration with Merck to co-develop and co-commercialize LYNPARZA.

LYNPARZA is a prescription medicine that is approved in many countries across multiple tumor types including maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, for gBRCAm, HER2-negative high-risk early metastatic breast cancer, in combination with abiraterone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and gBRCAm metastatic pancreatic cancer. LYNPARZA is solidifying its lead as the top-selling PARP inhibitor with a first-of-its-kind FDA approval.

.ZEJULA (niraparib): GlaxoSmithKline

ZEJULA (niraparib) is an oral, potent, highly selective PARP1 and PARP2 inhibitor. PARP is a protein that plays a fundamental role in detecting and repairing DNA damage in cells, including damage induced by chemotherapy. Since Niraparib is a PARP inhibitor, it works by inhibiting the repair of damaged DNA and inducing cell death. Cells that are defective in the homologous recombination (HR) pathway are known as HRD cells and rely heavily on other repair proteins such as PARP to survive. ZEJULA continues to be an important maintenance treatment option for appropriate patients in the second-line or later setting and for patients who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

PARP Emerging Drugs

.AZD5305: AstraZeneca

AZD5305, a next-generation PARP1-selective inhibitor, in patients with tumors harboring specific homologous recombination repair gene mutations. AZD5305 is designed to selectively target PARP1, killing cancer cells by targeting tumor cell DNA damage repair mechanisms. This approach could allow PARP inhibitors to expand into new settings and offer new opportunities for combinations with DNA damage pathway activating agents such as ADCs. The next-generation PARP1 selective inhibitor, AZD5305, is progressing towards potential registrational trials for prostate cancer in combination with new hormonal agents, with data showing good tolerability at higher doses. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors (Ovarian, breast, prostate, pancreatic cancer, and others).

.Veliparib: AbbVie

Veliparib (ABT-888) is a potential anti-cancer drug acting as a PARP inhibitor. It kills cancer cells by blocking a protein called PARP, thereby preventing the repair of DNA or genetic damage in cancer cells and possibly making them more susceptible to anticancer treatments. It inhibits both PARP1 and PARP2 and thereby induces synthetic lethality. It is still being evaluated for the treatment of solid tumors.

Discover the Future of PARP Inhibitors: Gain insights into the latest advancements and trends shaping the PARP Inhibitor Market @ PARP Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement-

PARP Inhibitors Market Outlook

The market for PARP inhibitors are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This is due to the increasing number of patients who are being diagnosed with cancer, the growing awareness of PARP inhibitors, and the increasing number of PARP inhibitors that are being approved by the FDA. To date, approved PARP inhibitors include LYNPARZA (olaparib), TALZENNA (talazoparib), ZEJULA (niraparib), and RUBRACA (rucaparib). Currently, LYNPARZA is dominating the PARP inhibitors market.

Scope of the PARP Inhibitors Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.PARP Inhibitors Companies- Clovis Oncology, Allarity Therapeutics, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, AtlasMedx, and others are developing novel PARP Inhibitors that can be available in the PARP Inhibitors market in the coming years.

.PARP Inhibitors Therapies- RUBRACA, Stenoparib, Pamiparib, LYNPARZA, AZD5305, AMXI-5001, and others.

.PARP Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging PARP Inhibitors Drugs

.PARP Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

.PARP Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, PARP Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about PARP inhibitors in development @ PARP Inhibitors Market Drivers and Barriers-

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of PARP Inhibitors

4. Key Events

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. PARP Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

7. PARP Inhibitors: Background and Overview

8. Target Patient Pool

9. Marketed Therapies

10. Emerging Therapies

11. PARP Inhibitors: Seven Major Market Analysis

12. Market Access and Reimbursement

13. SWOT Analysis

14. KOL Views

15. Unmet Needs

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Yash Bhardwaj

DelveInsight

+91 9650213330

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.