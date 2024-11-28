Kyslytsya: Strengthening Ukraine Must Be Response To Kremlin's Nuclear Blackmail

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya informed the UN Security Council about Russia's use of a new ballistic missile, designed to carry nuclear warheads, in its recent strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Kyslytsya said this at a UN Security Council meeting, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Moscow's narratives following the strike, including comments by war criminal Putin, once again underscored Russia's intentions to persuade the global audience of its complete inadequacy-this time by showing readiness to kill Ukrainians not only with conventional but also nuclear means," he said.

Ukraine calls on UN member states, in particular nuclear-weapon states, "to condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear saber-rattling," he said.

According to Kyslytsya, Putin's future actions will directly depend on the strength and resolve of the international community's reaction.

"If his blackmail succeeds and his opponent shows weakness or willingness to appease, a new and more severe escalation of violence and violations will inevitably follow," the diplomat said.

If adequate measures to deter Russia and reduce its aggressive potential are taken, Putin will stop, Kyslytsya said.

"Therefore, the response to the Kremlin's current nuclear blackmail and threats must include tougher sanctions and increased military assistance to the party defending itself, its people, and the principles of the UN Charter," Kyslytsya said.

He noted that Ukraine does not accept concerns about strengthening Ukraine's capacities to strike military targets on Russian territory as alleged "escalation."

"Such labelling either demonstrates a complete misunderstanding of conflict's nature and current developments on the ground or serves as manipulation in the aggressor's interest," Kyslytsya said.

He said that more than 11,500 missiles and more than 33,000 guided aerial bombs had been used against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Among the targets that Russian forces attempt to strike are the transmission substations of our nuclear power plants, the diplomat said. He also added that this poses a real and immediate threat to nuclear safety and security – not only for Ukraine but for the entire continent.

Russian military command posts, airfields, artillery arsenals, missile deployment sites were among the most recent targets hit by Ukrainian forces, Kyslytsya said.

"Russia must understand that its every attempt to expand the war will have consequences. This serves to sober the aggressor state, disrupt its plans, and enforce it toward peace – a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter, not on a deceitful appeasement reminiscent of Munich 1938," Kyslytsya said.

This could be achieved through two things: helping Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia, he said.