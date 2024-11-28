UEFA Europa League: Qarabag FC To Face Olympique Lyon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Qarabag FC will play its next match in the Europa League on November 28, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani champion will face Olympique Lyon (France) in Round 5 of the UEFA Europa League

The game will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium at 21:45 (Baku time).

The match will be officiated by Serbian referee Nenad Minakovic.

The referee-inspector of the match will be Turkish Cuneyt Cakir.

After four rounds, Qarabag FC is in 29th place with three points. Olympique Lyon is in 9th place with seven points.

The 2024–25 UEFA Europa League is the 54th season of Europe's secondary club football tournament organised by UEFA, and the 16th season since it was renamed from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa League.

This is the first season played under a new format, which replaces the 32-team group stage with a 36-team league phase.

This increases the total number of matches played in the competition (excluding qualifying rounds) from 141 to 189.

The new format also does not allow teams to transfer from the Champions League league or knockout phase to the Europa League knockout phase, and thus Europa League winners (Atalanta in the 2023–24 edition) can no longer defend their title as the winner of the Europa League automatically qualifies for the Champions League league phase.

The final will be played on May 21, 2025 at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.