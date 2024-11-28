UEFA Europa League: Qarabag FC To Face Olympique Lyon
Date
11/28/2024 2:06:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Qarabag FC will play its next match in the UEFA Europa League on
November 28, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani champion will face Olympique Lyon (France) in
Round 5 of the UEFA Europa League
The game will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium
at 21:45 (Baku time).
The match will be officiated by Serbian FIFA referee Nenad
Minakovic.
The referee-inspector of the match will be Turkish Cuneyt
Cakir.
After four rounds, Qarabag FC is in 29th place with three
points. Olympique Lyon is in 9th place with seven points.
The 2024–25 UEFA Europa League is the 54th season of Europe's
secondary club football tournament organised by UEFA, and the 16th
season since it was renamed from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa
League.
This is the first season played under a new format, which
replaces the 32-team group stage with a 36-team league phase.
This increases the total number of matches played in the
competition (excluding qualifying rounds) from 141 to 189.
The new format also does not allow teams to transfer from the
Champions League league or knockout phase to the Europa League
knockout phase, and thus Europa League winners (Atalanta in the
2023–24 edition) can no longer defend their title as the winner of
the Europa League automatically qualifies for the Champions League
league phase.
The final will be played on May 21, 2025 at the San Mamés
Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa
League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions
League league phase and earn the right to play against the winners
of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League in the 2025 UEFA Super
Cup.
MENAFN28112024000195011045ID1108934862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.