Luna By Zhejiang Lv Ju Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd Wins Bronze In A' Scooter Design Awards

Zhejiang Lv Ju Vehicle Co., Ltd Receives Prestigious Recognition for Its Innovative and Stylish Electric Scooter Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of scooter design, has announced Zhejiang Lv Ju Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd as a Bronze winner in the Scooter Design category for its exceptional work, Luna. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Scooter Design Awards within the scooter and design industries, positioning it as a highly prestigious accolade. The award celebrates the innovative design and functionality of Luna, an electric scooter that combines retro fashion with modern performance.The A' Scooter Design Award holds great significance for the scooter industry and its customers, as it recognizes designs that align with current trends and needs while advancing industry standards and practices. Luna's recognition underscores its relevance to the market, showcasing its practical benefits for users, such as its lightweight design, strong power, and efficient energy conversion. This award serves as a testament to the scooter's utility and innovation, making it an optimal choice for urban commuting and short travel.Luna stands out in the market with its unique blend of retro and modern aesthetics, taking inspiration from the classic two-wheeled motorcycles prevalent in Europe during the mid-20th century. The design team meticulously restored these details to create a stylish and elegant appearance that caters to the preferences of young consumers. Luna's rounded edges, coherent curves, and a light blue and bright colorway further contribute to its amiable and fashionable look. Complementing its aesthetics, Luna is equipped with a rare earth strong magneto that provides robust power, improves energy conversion, and ensures a safe and smooth ride.Winning the A' Scooter Design Award serves as a motivation for Zhejiang Lv Ju Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire the brand to further explore new design possibilities and push the boundaries of what is possible in the scooter industry. By fostering a culture of creativity and innovation, Zhejiang Lv Ju Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd aims to deliver cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of their customers.Luna was designed by the talented team at Zhejiang Lv Ju Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd, including Bozhe Qu, who played a key role in the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhejiang Lv Ju Vehicle Industry Co., LtdZhejiang Lv Ju Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd, founded in 1998, is a leading electric motorcycle manufacturer based in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, China. With a strong focus on research and development, production, and sales, the company boasts a team of over 900 employees, including skilled R&D personnel, management staff, testing and inspection experts, and dedicated after-sales service professionals. Situated near the picturesque mountains and rivers of the national 4A-level scenic tourism area Changyu Aditongtian, Zhejiang Lv Ju Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd operates from an 80-mu facility. In 2020, the company achieved an impressive output value of 880 million yuan, sales volume of 990 million yuan, and a total profit and tax amount of 60 million yuan, with its product distribution network spanning across the country.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding scooter designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create innovative, user-friendly, and eco-conscious scooters that enhance people's lives. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, safety features, design aesthetics, integration of technology, durability, customization options, performance, cost-effectiveness, and social impact. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional scooter designs that showcase the designer's expertise, creativity, and commitment to advancing the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that celebrates the best in scooter design, attracting entries from innovative professionals, forward-thinking companies, and leading manufacturers worldwide. Established in 2008, the award provides a platform for participants to showcase their creative talents, gain global recognition, and be rewarded for their exceptional scooter designs. The competition is organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the award inspires and advances the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

