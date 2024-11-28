Taylor Swift Ranked No. 2 Greatest Pop Star Of The 21St Century By Billboard. Her Net Worth Is...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Great news for Swifties! Taylor Swift has been named the second greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard magazine. This reflects her huge influence on the and her lasting popularity with fans of all ages.

The magazine said Swift has taken,“pop stardom to places we hadn't previously though possible.”

Billboard released the list on November 26, showcasing the top pop icons of the past 25 years. The identity of the artist ranked number 1 is yet to be revealed, with the announcement set for next week.



Taylor Swift Net worth

As per Forbes, the pop star has a net worth of $1.6 billion. As per the reprot, her wealth includes almost $600 million from royalties and touring, a music catalog valued at $600 million, and around $125 million in real estate. Recently, in October, the Pop musician had officially become the 'richest female musician' in the world. She is also recognized as the first musician to reach billionaire status primarily from her music, including significant earnings from royalties and touring. The 34-year-old has won 14 Grammy awards. After releasing her album "Midnights" in 2022, Swift made history as the first artist to hold the top ten positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2023, Taylor Swift was named Spotify's most streamed artist.

Who are other singers on greatest pop star of the 21st century list?

Rihanna holds the third spot, followed by Drake at number four and Lady Gaga at number five. Britney Spears is ranked sixth, with Kanye West at seventh, Justin Bieber at eighth, and Adele and Usher at ninth and tenth, respectively.

Who will take the number 1 spot?

With Taylor Swift ranked at number 2, media reports have stated that Beyonce is likely to take the top spot on the Billboard's Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century list.



