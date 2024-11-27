Raveena Tandon, Daughter Rasha Seek Blessings At Mallikarjuna Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani visited the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh.

Raveena took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her divine visit. She revealed it was her 11th Jyotirling and Rasha's 10th. In the images, the mother-daughter duo were seen posing next to the temple, with officials and even shared videos as she shared the glimpse of the temple with her fans.

Raveena wrote:“Har Har Mahadev! My 11 th Jyotirling, Rashas 10 th. Started my journey on 17 February 2023 , My fathers Birthday and Mahashivratri, that day, I bid farewell to Papa immersing his Ashes in the Holy Ganga at Kashi Vishwanath and now completing the circle of my 12 jyotirlings In Kashi in February again on Mahashivratri, if Mahadev wills. For You Papa . We love and miss you .”

She then thanked her“baby” Rasha, for being her“rock and the beautiful Godsent angel that you are, for being my partner, having faith , and encouraging me at every point when I was tired , you are lucky to be blessed by Mahadev, so young.”

“Har Har Mahadev. Thank you all for being there who opened doors at every step sent by Mahadev to make the path easy .”

Rasha, who is all set to make her debut in the upcoming film“Azaad”, too shared pictures from her visit and wrote:“My 10th Jyotirling Mallikarjuna #mallikarjuna #jyotirling.”

Sri Bhramarambika sametha Mallikarjuna swamy Devasthanam or Srisailam Temple is dedicated to the deities Shiva and Parvati. It is significant to the Hindu sects of both Shaivism and Shaktism as this temple is referred to as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Shiva and as one of the eighteen Shakti pithas, centres of the Hindu goddess.

Talking about“Azaad”, it also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and debutant Aaman Devgan.

Going by the teaser, the epic narrative is set against the historic Battle of Haldighati, showcasing Maharana Pratap, who bravely commanded an army of eight to nine thousand troops against a daunting enemy force of forty thousand.

“Azaad” marks the Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn, and Rasha Thadani, the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for creating acclaimed films like“Kai Po Che”,“Kedarnath”,“Rock On”, and“Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.”

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, with co-production from Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor,“Azaad” is being created under the banners of RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures. The upcoming film is set to be released in theatres in January 2025.