2 Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Overturns In Iran

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Nov 28 (IANS) Two people were killed and 25 others as a bus overturned on an intercity road in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, Iran's state-run IRIB TV reported.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday on the road from the city of Tiran to Najafabad County at 14:45 local time, was reported to the provincial Red Crescent Society's command center at 15:50 local time, the IRIB quoted Bemanali Yousefi, the society's deputy head for rescue and relief operations, as saying.

Four operational teams of the Red Crescent Society were immediately sent to the scene and transferred the injured to nearby medical centers, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the causes of the incident, Isfahan province's traffic police chief, Ali Molavi, said over-speeding and slippery road had led to the driver's failure to control the bus, according to the official news agency IRNA.

He added that 26 passengers were on the bus when the incident took place.