Israeli warplanes carry out series of heavy airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut

(MENAFN) On Tuesday night into Wednesday, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of heavy on the southern suburbs of Beirut, along with Baalbek and Hermel in eastern Lebanon. These strikes took place just hours before a planned ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon was set to take effect.



Ahead of the bombings, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders to residents of several buildings in Beirut, warning them to leave immediately. The ceasefire was scheduled to begin at 10 AM on Wednesday.



In response, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a drone attack on "sensitive military targets" in Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas, shortly after the announcement of the ceasefire. The attack marked an escalation after two months of open conflict.



As the ceasefire loomed, Hezbollah launched a rocket barrage on Israeli territory, triggering air raid sirens in several towns near the Lebanon-Israel border. The attacks caused casualties and fires, including damage to public property and buses in Kiryat Shmona.



The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported at least 12 fatalities and 14 injuries due to the Israeli airstrikes in several towns. Despite the ceasefire approaching, these continued hostilities underscore the instability and uncertainty surrounding the agreement’s implementation.

