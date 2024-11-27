Everest Medicines To Hold Investor Calls On Data Results From EVER001 Phase 1B/2A Clinical Study In Primary Membranous Nephropathy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that it will hold investor calls on the data results from EVER001 Phase 1b/2a clinical study in primary membranous nephropathy. EVER001 is a next-generation covalent reversible Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, and Everest owns the global rights to develop EVER001 for the treatment of renal diseases.

The English

session of the conference call will be held at 9:00 AM on Dec. 4, 2024 Beijing Time (8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Dec. 3, 2024) and the

Mandarin session of the conference call will be held at 10:30 AM

Beijing Time on the same day (9:30 PM

U.S. Eastern Time on Dec. 3, 2024).

The conference calls can be accessed by the following links:

For English Session:

Time: 9:00 AM Beijing Time, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Dec. 3, 2024)

Pre-Registration Link:

Webcast Link:

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States:

+1-646-2543594 (EN)

Chinese Mainland:

+86-10-58084166 (EN)





+86-10-58084199 (CN)

Hong Kong, China:

+852-30051313 (EN)





+852-30051355 (CN)

United Kingdom:

+44-12-1368-0466 (EN)

International:



+1-866-6363243 (EN)

Password:



842080

For Mandarin Session:

Time: 10:30 AM

Beijing Time, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (9:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Dec. 3, 2024)

Webcast Link:

Alternatively, participants may dial into the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States:

+1-646-3578788





+1-408-7093255

Chinese Mainland:

400-969-8928





400-806-3263

Hong Kong, China:

+852-301-83602

Taiwan, China:

+886-226563394





+886-277417882

Singapore:



+65-64075649





+65-66220840

United Kingdom:

+44-2070970018

International:



+86-2362737123

Password:



377570

The replay of English session will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at .

About EVER001

EVER001 (previously known as XNW1011) is a next-generation covalent reversible Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor in development globally for the treatment of renal diseases. BTK is an essential component of the B-cell receptor signaling pathways that regulate the survival, activation, proliferation, and differentiation of B lymphocytes. Targeting BTK with small molecule inhibitors has been demonstrated to be an effective treatment option for B-cell lymphomas and autoimmune diseases.

Based in part on results from a completed phase 1 study with healthy subjects conducted by SinoMab in China, EVER001 exhibited high selectivity, excellent pharmacokinetics properties, robust target engagement and a safety profile that supports continued clinical development.

Under an exclusive licensing agreement with Evopoint Biosciences and SinoMab BioScience, Everest owns the global rights to develop, produce and commercialize EVER001 for the treatment of renal diseases.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Everest Medicines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED