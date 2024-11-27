FUELD Conference To Highlight Technology's Impact On Marketing Sector At Its Spring 2025 Edition

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The FUELD , an anticipated marketing and event, is scheduled for March 4–6, 2025, at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, USA. Established as a global at the intersection of and marketing, the 2025 edition will focus on the latest trends and technologies of the marketing and technology sectors.

With the aim to bridge the gap between technology and marketing, the FUELD Conference is an essential gathering for professionals across the tech and marketing ecosystems. The three-day agenda is packed with diverse sessions designed to cover various facets of the tech and marketing landscape. The event attracts a diverse roster of participants, including startups, technologists, marketers, investors, founders, and representatives from digital marketing/PR agencies and AI/ML sectors, making it a diverse and rich experience for all attendees.

In today's digital age, technology and marketing are more intertwined than ever, profoundly affecting strategies and operations within the sector. The upcoming FUELD Conference will shed light on this dynamic relationship through insightful sessions such as fireside chats, panel discussions, and speaker sessions, which will be led by diverse speakers. These discussions aim to highlight innovative approaches and how they are steering the marketing industry toward new frontiers.

“With our marketing and tech summit, we are keen to explore the transformative impact of technology on marketing and vice versa. Our speakers and sessions are meticulously chosen to reflect the evolving landscape and provide real insights into the future of marketing and technology,” said Aryan Raj Singh, Manager at the FUELD Conference.

Networking is a cornerstone of the FUELD experience. The conference features multiple networking sessions, including a unique business card event, which offers attendees a dynamic setting to exchange ideas and build new professional relationships.

Exhibit opportunities are another highlight, with designated spaces for businesses to spotlight their latest innovations in the marketing technology field. This setting not only highlights emerging trends but also allows companies to gain visibility in a competitive market.

The FUELD Conference aims to facilitate discussions on the fusion of technology and marketing, promoting knowledge exchange and professional growth.