THINKWARE Announces Black Friday And Cyber Monday Dash Cam Deals

World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today its Black Friday and Monday dash cam deals. From November 25 to December 1, consumers can enjoy exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts across a wide range of THINKWARE products, including popular models like the ARC and U3000.

A variety of THINKWARE dash cameras and accessories will be available at reduced prices on THINKWARE's official website, Amazon, and select online and specialty retailers, including:

ARC Front + Rear Dash Cam: Sale: $189.99 (MSRP: $249.99) - One of THINKWARE's latest releases and most compact dash cam yet. ARC offers 2K 1440P QHD quality, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, a 2.7" LCD touchscreen display, and more.

Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $159.99 (MSRP: $199.99) - The Q200 offers 2K QHD Front and 1080P Rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and more.

U3000 + Rear Dash Cam: $459.99 (MSRP: $549.99) - A cutting-edge dash cam that revolutionizes parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Q1000: $199.99 (MSRP: $249.99) - Featuring ultra-clear 2K 1440P QHD or FHD video quality for seamless dash cam footage in all road conditions, continuous recording in one-minute segments and Super Night Vision 3.0 for enhanced night-time recording.

Also on sale will be the F200 PRO ($149.99), X1000 ($199.99), as well as the THINKWARE iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($209.99).

Exclusive bundle deals are also available on select dash cams, including the U3000 and U1000 2CH models, when purchased together with the iVolt PRO External Battery (BAB-95). THINKWARE's Q200 2CH Rideshare Bundle will also be on sale for $169.99.

