Global Power Generation Construction Report 2024: Track The Top 20 Projects In Each Region - Country, Stage, Value Of Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report provides analysis based on the analyst's projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Power Generation Construction Projects (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power generation projects pipeline is currently valued at $7.80 trillion. Of the global pipeline's value, 63.2% is attributed to projects in the early stages of development (pre-planning and planning), 24.9% is represented by projects in the execution stage, and 11.9% comprises projects in the pre-execution stage (design, tender, and EPC award).

The energy sector is experiencing significant growth in wind farm projects, which represent the largest share of energy generation at 39.8%, amounting to $3.11 trillion. If all wind energy projects proceed as planned, they will contribute an additional 1,523GW of energy production capacity. Solar plants also hold a substantial share of the total pipeline value at 15.5% ($1.20 trillion) and are expected to add 1,569GW to global production capacity. Hydroelectric power follows closely with a 14.7% share ($1.14 trillion) and a capacity of 760GW.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insight into the development of the power construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia Australasia

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900