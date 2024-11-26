Conexon Connect Completes First Fiber-To-The-Home Project In Florida, Marking Sixth Broadband Network Completion Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Network completed in partnership with Escambia River Electric Cooperative brings high-speed internet to more than 12,000 rural homes and businesses

Conexon Connect , the internet (ISP) formed by rural fiber broadband leader Conexon , has completed its first fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) project in the state of Florida, a 2,000-mile launched in partnership with Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC). The Connect, powered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative, network marks the ISP's sixth FTTH network completion.

With this milestone, Conexon Connect has successfully delivered fiber internet access to 12,000 EREC members across rural Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in northern Florida, bringing world-class, high-speed internet service to homes and businesses previously lacking reliable connectivity. The newly completed network enables residents to access essential online services including telemedicine, remote education and modern work opportunities.

"Completing the fiber network across EREC's service area is another major step forward in our mission to bring connectivity to underserved communities nationwide," said Randy Klindt, Conexon Founding Partner and co-CEO. "We're proud to empower these areas with digital access to help drive innovation, opportunity and growth in Florida."

The Connect, powered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative, network provides members access to multi-gigabit-speed symmetrical internet capabilities, offering the same fast download and upload speeds, as well as reliable phone service. Fiber broadband technology also enables the benefits of smart grid capabilities to the co-op's electrical infrastructure.

"Over the past two years, we've worked tirelessly to bring this critical infrastructure to every EREC member in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties," said Ryan Campbell, CEO of EREC. "Today, every member of our cooperative has access to fast, reliable internet, which is not just about improving connectivity – it's about enhancing quality of life, fostering economic growth and ensuring that no one in our community is left behind in the digital age. This project represents our commitment to providing not just electricity, but the tools that empower our members to thrive in an increasingly connected world. By partnering with Connect, we've been able to make a lasting impact on our community."

Conexon's current impact in Florida spans five electric cooperatives' service territories – delivering Connect high-speed internet to members of Tri-County Electric Cooperative, Glades Electric Cooperative and EREC – and partnering with Central Florida Electric Cooperative and Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative as those co-ops build FTTH networks to serve their members with broadband.

Collectively the co-ops' broadband project investment totals more than $260 million, with nearly 9,000 miles of fiber built to date, reaching well over 70,000 rural Floridians.

"In rural areas across the state, there is only one group of people who truly care about getting broadband to every home in every rural area – not the telephone companies that have abandoned rural Florida, not the cable companies that never built to rural Florida – it is the rural electric cooperatives that have been serving their communities for over 85 years," said Conexon co-CEO Jonathan Chambers. "We are proud of the partnership we formed with Escambia River Electric Cooperative. In just eighteen months, we built a fiber broadband network to serve every member of the cooperative, a network that will last for decades to come."

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet service provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging local broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

Founded in 1939, Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative serving approximately 12,000 residents in northern Escambia County and Santa Rosa County, Florida. Headquartered in Jay, Florida, with an additional location in Walnut Hill, EREC has a long-standing commitment to providing affordable, reliable electric power to its members. In recent years, the cooperative has expanded its service offerings, including the successful deployment of high-speed fiber internet to every member in its service area. EREC's mission is to provide dependable electric and broadband services at competitive rates while enhancing the region's quality of life through community-driven initiatives. These include supporting economic development, promoting safety and environmental education, and generously contributing time, energy, and resources to charitable organizations, schools, and community events.

