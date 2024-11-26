Regional Health Properties Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL



Reduced loss from operations year over year from $0.4 million in the prior year quarter to $0.3 million in the current quarter

Generated $1.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA1 in the quarter, compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 Collected 80.3% of contractual rent during Q3 2024. We are working with our tenants and have a positive outlook on collectability during Q4 2024



THIRD QUARTER 2024 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS



The Healthcare Services segment produced its first positive EBITDA quarter since taking back operations of two facilities in 2022

Our Meadowood facility in Glencoe, AL has achieved its highest occupancy since taking back the facility in 2022 Regional's portfolio CMS star rating is the highest in over two years



MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Brent Morrison, Regional's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented,“The third quarter continues Regional's turnaround. While our rent collections in the quarter were less than ideal, we have taken additional steps to work with our operating partners and anticipate collecting back rent.”

Mr. Morrison continued,“Subsequent to quarter end, we entered into a management contract with CJM Advisors (“CJM”) to manage our Sylva, NC facility. We are excited to work with Chris Murphy, former COO of Regency Integrated Health Systems and the entire CJM team to further the financial performance of our asset.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported total revenue of $4.2 million, a net loss of $1.0 million, EBITDA2 of $0.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $49.7 million, net of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted-average annual interest rate of 5.1% and a weighted-average maturity of approximately 17 years. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.0 million. The Company is currently negotiating various methods to collect the remaining unpaid rent and notes receivable.

Subsequent to quarter end, we obtained a $0.5 million line of credit and expect to be current on all debt payments and back in compliance with all loan documents during Q4 2024.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., a Georgia corporation, is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care. For more information, visit .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“expects,”“intends,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“likely,”“will,”“seeks,”“estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, revenue, capital structure, the impact of the exchange offer and economic developments.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: our dependence on the operating success of our operators; the amount of, and our ability to service, our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings or through the sale of assets; increases in market interest rates and inflation; our ability to meet the continued listing requirements of the NYSE American LLC and to maintain the listing of our securities thereon; the effect of increasing healthcare regulation and enforcement on our operators and the dependence of our operators on reimbursement from governmental and other third-party payors; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our operators; the impact on us of litigation relating to our prior operation of our healthcare properties; the effect of our operators declaring bankruptcy, becoming insolvent or failing to pay rent as due; the ability of any of our operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations and to impede our ability to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor's obligations; our ability to find replacement operators and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; epidemics or pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the related impact on our tenants, operators and healthcare facilities; and other factors discussed from time to time in our news releases, public statements and documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.