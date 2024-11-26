Centric Dominates The Lantern Awards, Innovation, Creativity, And Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Centric shines at the HBMA Lantern Awards 2024, taking home 5 accolades for innovation in AI, SaaS, SEO, and website development.

- Usman Khalid - Founder and CEO, CentricHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Centric has once again proven why it stands at the forefront of digital transformation and marketing innovation. Sweeping the prestigious Lantern Awards hosted by the Houston Business Marketing Alliance (HBMA), Centric walked away with a Judges' Choice Award, two Lantern Awards, and two Awards of Excellence; a proof to the company's relentless pursuit of innovation, creativity, and outcomes that matter."We're don't deliver solutions; we deliver impact, and the Lantern Awards validated that our approach works." said Usman Khalid, CEO of Centric.Innovation Meets Results: The Wins That MatterJudges' Choice Award: LiProspectLiProspect (Linkedin Automation) is more than just a platform; it's the future of how organizations will manage outreach. Designed to automate and optimize both LinkedIn and email outreach, and handling the massive amounts of unstructured data generated through these efforts. Centric tackled this by transposing the data into a structured format and delivering executive-friendly dashboards. These dashboards provide insights at both the campaign and company levels, empowering decision-makers to track outreach performance and make informed, strategic decisions at a glance.With this combination of automation, analytics, and UX/UI, LiProspect enhances efficiency and visibility in outreach efforts, making it a deserving winner of the Judges' Choice Award.Lantern Award: Programmatic SEO ExcellenceCentric's approach to SEO Search Engine Optimization goes far beyond the ordinary. With possibly the only agency in mid-west that has invested in creating its own tools which heavily rely on AI. At the Lanterns, we were able to see the benefit of our strategy and awarded the Lantern award.By blending automation, technical expertise, and deep SEO insights, Centric crafts strategies that not only rank but also stick; delivering tangible, long-term growth for its clients. This cutting-edge approach makes Centric's SEO practice a standout in the industry.Lantern Award: AI-Powered Loyalty Program – MalicanMalican, Centric's AI-driven loyalty program, is reshaping retail engagement. Here's what sets it apart:.Users upload a receipt, and the system uses image transformation, OCR, and custom LLMs to extract actionable insights..Advanced safety features ensure accuracy and security..Personas are created based on shopping behavior-think parents identified from diaper purchases.The result? A loyalty program that not only rewards but creates meaningful insights for businesses about their shoppers.Award of Excellence: GoodyCo Corporate WebsiteDesigning for a brand with over a century of history means walking the line between tradition and innovation. Centric's Website Design and Development work on GoodyCo's corporate website delivered just that; a perfect harmony of heritage and forward-thinking design that reflects the brand's legacy and its future.Award of Excellence: B2B SaaS WebsiteCentric's persona-driven approach to B2B SaaS websites is all about conversions. By tailoring content to different profiles like CEOs, Business Development, HR, or Sales; the team created a dynamic experience that puts benefits first, ensuring visitors get what they need to act.The Centric Difference: Beyond the BriefCentric isn't just a team; it's a family of high performers dedicated to advancing the marketing profession. With offices in Houston, Dubai, and Karachi, and a team of 70 top-tier professionals, Centric combines technical brilliance, creative expertise, and strategic insights.Every project is backed by:.In-house Marketing Experts: Always part of the conversation, from ideation to execution..Industry Specialists and Consultants: Bringing insider insights to ensure relevance and impact.Serving diversified clients, including in Oil & Gas, Travel & Tourism, Government, and F&B, Centric delivers solutions that drive measurable success.Setting the Stage for What's NextThese awards are a reflection of Centric's commitment to redefining the standard for creativity and performance.“We've accomplished a great deal, but this is just the beginning,” Khalid concluded.“AI and digital technology is accelerating the change in marketing landscape, Centric's strong technical, creative, and marketing teams, bolstered by expert consultants, are ready to navigate this rapidly evolving environment. We're excited to steer both ourselves and our clients toward success and can't wait to see what the future holds.”

