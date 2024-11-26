What's Your Juicy? Essence Introduces The JUICY BOMB Glossy Butter Balm

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Get ready to find

your juicy

with the all-new JUICY BOMB glossy butter balm, the latest addition to essence's iconic JUICY BOMB collection. This new lip essential is a perfect blend of playful colours, irresistible flavours, and ultimate hydration, designed to take your lip care and style to the next level.

The JUICY BOMB glossy butter balm offers a soft, smooth, and melting texture that delivers a luscious, glossy finish to your lips. Whether you're in the mood for bold and vibrant or soft and sweet, there's a shade and flavor to suit every vibe.

Available in three fun and flavourful shades –

Time To Pitaya (Pitaya A.K.A. Dragonfruit),

One In A Melon (Watermelon), and

So Berry Cute (Blueberry)

– each shade bringing its own burst of personality and charm.

Designed for effortless beauty, the balm features an easy-to-use click applicator, making it a perfect on-the-go essential for any beauty lover. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula ensures a comfortable wear while keeping your lips nourished and hydrated throughout the day.

To mark the launch, essence brought the fun to City Walk, Dubai, with a one-day activation featuring the vibrant

essence Fruit Cart. Visitors experienced the colourful, flavourful world of JUICY BOMB in an engaging and interactive way and went home with exciting wins.

With its unique blend of fun, flair, and functionality, the JUICY BOMB glossy butter balm is the perfect addition to your daily beauty routine. It not only delivers a burst of hydration but also gives your lips an irresistible shine, making it the ultimate lip companion.

So, whether you're feeling bold, sweet, or playful, it's time to express your personality through your lips. Discover the JUICY BOMB glossy butter balm and tell us...

what's your juicy?







