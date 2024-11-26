SWITCH Mobility Partners with Vertelo to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26th November, 2024: SWITCH Mobility (SWITCH) Automotive Ltd., a global manufacturer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles from the Hinduja Group and a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vertelo. This MoU will enable SWITCH to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles across India over the next 3-5 years. Signed at an event in Chennai, the agreement reinforces SWITCH’s mission to drive the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions across the country.



The collaboration focuses on addressing critical issues such as climate change, air pollution, and urban congestion by integrating SWITCH Mobility’s advanced electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) and electric buses into Vertelo’s leasing ecosystem. Together, the two organizations aim to redefine the commercial transportation landscape, fostering eco-friendly mobility solutions for businesses and urban communities alike.



Mr. Mahesh Babu, CEO, SWITCH Mobility said, “This collaboration represents a pivotal shift in India's commercial mobility landscape. By combining our advanced EV technology with Vertelo's innovative leasing solutions, we're not just selling vehicles – we're enabling businesses to embrace sustainable transportation without capital constraints. This aligns perfectly with our vision of democratizing electric mobility across India's diverse commercial sectors.”



Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, CEO, Vertelo, said, “Our alliance with SWITCH Mobility marks a transformative approach to commercial fleet electrification. By removing the traditional barriers of high upfront costs and operational uncertainties, we're empowering businesses of all sizes to participate in India's electric revolution. This partnership goes beyond vehicle deployment – it's about creating a sustainable ecosystem that makes electric mobility the obvious choice for commercial operators.”



Pursuant to this partnership, Vertelo will lease and fund SWITCH’s advanced electric buses and eLCVs, ensuring they reach businesses and municipalities aiming to adopt sustainable transportation solutions.



This MoU highlights SWITCH Mobility’s position as an industry leader and innovation driver in the electric vehicle space while reinforcing Vertelo’s status as a trusted enabler of EV adoption through flexible leasing solutions.





MENAFN26112024005232011781ID1108927416