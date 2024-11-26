Sectoral confidence in Türkiye shows varied results in November

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s sectoral confidence levels displayed mixed results in November, as some sectors experienced positive growth while others saw declines, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). While confidence in the retail trade and construction sectors improved, the services sector faced a decrease in its outlook. This divergence highlights the varying performance of different economic sectors in the country, reflecting the underlying complexities of Türkiye's economy.



Specifically, the services sector experienced a 2.9 percent decline in its sub-index for November, dropping to a value of 111. This decline suggests a slight contraction in business sentiment within the services industry, which has been a significant contributor to Türkiye’s economic activity. The decrease in confidence could be attributed to a variety of factors, including broader economic challenges and changing consumer behaviors, although the sector remains within a generally optimistic range, as indicated by its value above the 100 mark.



In contrast, both the retail trade and construction sectors reported positive trends. The retail trade sector saw a 0.9 percent increase in its confidence index, rising to 111.7. This uptick signals a more optimistic outlook among retailers, potentially driven by consumer demand and market conditions that support growth in this sector. Similarly, the construction sector's confidence rose by 1.7 percent, bringing its index to 87.8. Although this figure is still below the neutral level of 100, it marks an improvement, suggesting that construction businesses are starting to recover or perceive more positive prospects for the near future.



These sectoral confidence indices are derived from monthly surveys and evaluated within a range of 0 to 200. Values above 100 indicate a generally optimistic outlook, while figures below 100 signal a more pessimistic view. The mixed results for November reflect this dynamic, with some sectors showing signs of improvement and others struggling, providing a snapshot of the complex economic environment in Türkiye. The overall data underscores the need for targeted policy responses to sustain growth across different industries.

