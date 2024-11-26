Manufacturing industry in Türkiye sees increase in capacity utilization in November

(MENAFN) In November, the in Türkiye saw an increase in capacity utilization, reaching 76.1 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank. This marks an improvement of 1.2 percentage points from the previous month, signaling a positive shift in industrial output. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the rate rose by 0.4 percentage points, bringing it to 75.6 percent for the month of November. This increase indicates that more of the country’s manufacturing capacity was being put to use, reflecting stronger economic activity in the sector.



Among the various sectors, intermediate goods production had the highest capacity utilization, reaching 75.5 percent. In contrast, durable consumer goods had the lowest capacity utilization at 72 percent. These insights come from a business tendency survey conducted by the Turkish Central Bank, which surveyed 1,755 companies across Türkiye. The Central Bank clarified that the survey results reflect the feedback of the participating companies and are not the bank's own predictions or policy views, making it a valuable but independent measure of the manufacturing industry’s performance.



The capacity utilization rate is a key economic indicator that helps assess how much of the manufacturing industry's productive potential is being utilized. It provides an understanding of the level of industrial activity and how efficiently production capacity is being employed. This metric is closely watched by economists and policymakers to gauge the health of the economy, as higher utilization rates typically suggest stronger economic growth and demand.



By tracking capacity utilization, Türkiye can gain important insights into the overall economic landscape. It reveals whether industries are operating close to their maximum potential or whether there is room for further expansion. A high capacity utilization rate often signals a booming economy, while a low rate can suggest underutilization of resources, which may point to economic slowdowns or reduced demand. Thus, this indicator serves as an essential tool for both analyzing current trends and planning future economic strategies.

