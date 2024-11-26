Imran Khan’s enthusiasts march to Islamabad

(MENAFN) Supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister, have converged on Islamabad, demanding his release from prison. Khan, who was removed from office in April 2022 after a no-confidence vote, has been imprisoned on various charges that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claims are motivated. Khan’s supporters, calling for justice and a that serves the people, see his release as crucial. PTI described these protests as the last chance for their movement, with Khan as their symbol of hope.



In response, the government of Prime Shehbaz Sharif has accused Khan of inciting a “well-thought-out conspiracy” and has warned of arrests for protesters attempting to enter the capital. Islamabad’s “red zone,” where government buildings are located, has been heavily barricaded, and authorities have blocked roads and mobile internet services across several provinces. PTI spokesperson Shaikh Waqas Akram stated that more than 70,000 people are marching toward the capital, despite being met with resistance from police using rubber bullets and tear gas.



Khan’s wife, Bishra Bibi, also vowed to stay in Islamabad until his release, after her own recent release from prison. Meanwhile, ruling party official Ahsan Iqbal said Khan must face the charges against him through the courts before any potential release. Khan has faced multiple charges, including terrorism, corruption, and violations of state secrets and Islamic law. PTI demands his release and the holding of free elections, claiming that the February elections were rigged by Sharif’s government and the military.

