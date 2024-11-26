Causes Of Malfunctions In 120Mm Mortar Shells Under Investigation By Interagency Commission Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine has been investigating the causes of malfunctions in 120mm mortar shells for the past three weeks and has suspended the use of certain batches of ammunition by the Armed Forces.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense issued a statement regarding the matter.

“The absence of public comments does not mean that the Ministry of Defense is inactive or unresponsive to information received from the military or reported in the media,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense operates within a closed framework to ensure maximum efficiency and security. Given the ongoing Russian aggression, information about the investigation is sensitive and remains restricted.

Until the causes of the malfunctions are fully identified, the Ministry of Defense has suspended the use of the identified batches of ammunition within the Armed Forces and halted their distribution to combat units.

The batch of defective ammunition has been withdrawn for further examination. In the meantime, imported mortar shells will be supplied as replacements.

Early findings from the interagency commission's investigation into the delivery of substandard 120mm mortar shells indicate possible causes of the defects, including low-quality propellant charges and violations of storage conditions that may have damaged the ammunition.

In connection with these issues, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched a criminal investigation. Following the commission's findings, appropriate personnel decisions will be made regarding those responsible.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that it acts as the procurer of this type of ammunition for the Armed Forces, while the Ministry for Strategic Industries serves as the executor of the state order.

Measures have been identified to improve quality control, including strengthened monitoring of storage conditions and enhanced verification procedures at all stages, from production and storage to delivery to the frontline.

The interagency commission will also inspect mortar shells of other calibers to ensure compliance with production standards, component quality, and storage conditions.

Media reports previously highlighted the supply of substandard mortar shells, reportedly produced by the Ukroboronprom.

As reported by Ukrinform, in February 2023, the Ukroboronprom State Concern and a NATO member state began joint production of 120mm mortar shells.