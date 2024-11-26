Patriotism Curriculum Unique To Delhi Schools: CM Atishi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Showcasing the education model of the AAP in the national Capital, Chief Atishi said on Tuesday that it was only in Delhi where a curriculum of patriotism is taught in government schools, apart from other subjects.

Addressing NCC cadets at the launch of an underground shooting range in Rohini, CM Atishi said many talented people are unable to pursue shooting due to the high cost involved.

“With such ranges, no economic constraint would be able to prevent them from winning medals for the country,” CM Atishi said, adding that another shooting range would be inaugurated soon at Kalkaji.

The Delhi Chief Minister said she would look forward to felicitating NCC cadets who, after training at the new shooting range, would win international medals in coming years.

Assuring 47,000 NCC cadets in Delhi of full support in coming times, CM Atishi said education's purpose is not just to find a job.

“We need students to grow into patriots and I am sure Delhi government school students will pass out with the spirit of laying down their lives in the service of the nation,” CM Atishi said, highlighting the focus of the Directorate of Education on the 'Desh Bhakti Curriculum'.

“It is a matter of pride that Delhi government schools are the only ones in the country where every student is taught 'Desh Bhakti Curriculum', apart from English, Hindi, Math and Science,” CM Atishi said.

“I am confident that the NCC cadets present here and all those who train with the NCC Directorate, Delhi, will also move forward with a strong feeling of nationalism and there is no doubt that the country will become unbeatable in all fields,” said CM Atishi.

“Channelising innovation, talent and resources available in the country in a proper manner will make the country the best in the world,” she said.

The showcasing of Delhi's education model by CM Atishi comes close on the heels of Opposition BJP slamming the AAP government for alleged wrongdoings.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday accused the Delhi government of exploiting the concept of education revolution to construct school buildings, engaging in corruption during construction and eventually abandoning these structures.

To expose the alleged corruption of the AAP government, BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, Vijender Gupta, North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, and BJP MLAs from Delhi will lead a protest outside a school in Dariyapur Kalan village on November 28.