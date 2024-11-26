Very Pleased With The Squad That We Have Picked, Says MI Owner Akash Ambani

(MENAFN- IANS) Jeddah, Nov 26 (IANS) After the culmination of the IPL 2025 Auction in Jeddah, five-time champions Mumbai Indians' owner Akash Ambani expressed satisfaction with the new additions to their squad.

Mumbai Indians retained their core players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and focused on bolstering their attack. The inclusion of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar aims to provide additional support to Jasprit Bumrah, forming a formidable pace trio.

On the batting front, the of Will Jacks adds depth and versatility to the lineup, marking a significant boost for the franchise as they gear up for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

"I think we are very pleased with the squad that we have picked and very happy with all the players that we have. We lost a lot of ex-Mumbai Indians players and want to wish them the best in their new franchises. You'll will always be part of our family," Akash told JioCinema.

"We had four of our top 7 in place already, just needed to fill a couple of slots with the right complimentary players. We focused a lot in this auction on getting our bowling combination right and I think we have achieved that at the end of two days of auction," he added.

On re-signing Boult and adding England's Reece Topley to their bowling attack, Akash reflected that both left-arm pacers were on their target.

“Boulty and Topley we wanted because they both are left-arm seamers, there is a point of difference for us. Of course, we've seen Trent in Mumbai Indians before, he adds an invaluable skill by taking that new ball and swinging it. We've been hurt by him the last couple of years when he has not played for us," he said.

Mumbai also added two overseas spinners Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner to their setup apart from experienced domestic talent Karn Sharma.

Akash emphasised that the team can play two overseas spinners in the playing XI under certain conditions.

“Every time I used to watch auction reviews, they used to say Mumbai Indians only lacks in the spin department. We would have loved the Indian spinners but they were too expensive. In certain venues and against certain opposition, we are imagining playing both Santner and Allah.

“Your will to want the sixth trophy for Mumbai Indians has been driving us. We want it more than ever. If we are able to get the sixth trophy, it would almost be like the first trophy again. It's been a long time and we hope we can deliver you a sixth trophy in the coming season," he concluded.