IEA expert stresses Türkiye's role in global natural gas market transformation

(MENAFN) The global natural market is experiencing a period of major transformation, according to Gergely Molnar, an analyst at the International Agency (IEA). Speaking on Friday at the İstanbul Energy Forum, Molnar emphasized Türkiye’s increasingly vital role in this shift, noting its significance as both a transit hub and a trading hub in the energy sector.



The forum, organized by Anadolu under the auspices of Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, brought together global energy leaders to address mutual challenges. Centered around the theme "Common Future, Common Goals," the event served as a platform for discussing strategies to navigate the evolving energy landscape and enhance international cooperation.



One of the event’s key sessions focused on the role of technology and innovation in advancing the energy transition. A panel titled "Prospects for New Technologies and Fuels in a Smart Energy Transition" provided in-depth discussions on emerging solutions. The session was moderated by Elif Dusmez Tek, president of the Energy Digitalization Association, who guided conversations on integrating digital advancements and alternative energy sources.



The İstanbul Energy Forum underscored Türkiye’s strategic importance in the global energy network while fostering dialogue on the adoption of smarter, more sustainable energy systems. The event highlighted the critical need for collaborative efforts to ensure a balanced and forward-looking energy transition.

